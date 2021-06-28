House to Vote on Its Version of U.S.-China Competitiveness Bills

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The House is set to vote Monday on two bills that may form the core of legislation in the chamber designed to boost U.S. research and development in response to China’s challenge to U.S. economic supremacy.

Consideration of the bills — one authorizing more funding for the National Science Foundation and the other providing additional money for the Department of Energy — follows Senate passage of a comprehensive $250 billion measure that included more than $52 billion in incentives and grants for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

While the Senate pulled separate pieces of legislation into a single bill intended to bolster U.S. competitiveness with China, the House is taking a more piecemeal approach. Some lawmakers and industry groups are pressing for the House to include the incentives for chipmakers in whatever package eventually emerges.

“As the legislation advances, we urge Congress to include $52 billion to fund the critical semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing initiatives” included in previous congressional legislation that was never funded, the Semiconductor Industry Association said in a statement.

The House Science Committee sent both bills to the full House earlier this month. They would authorize $128 billion over five years in combined funding for the National Science Foundation and Energy Department, with $14 billion set aside to help stand up a new agency dedicated to developing technologies to help the U.S. stay ahead of its international rivals — principally China.