Groups urge G20 to adopt Brady-style debt-for-climate swaps

WASHINGTON — Three think-tanks will unveil a proposal on Monday to avert a looming debt crisis and help heavily-indebted countries accelerate moves toward more sustainable growth and a low-carbon economy as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Debt Relief for a Green and Inclusive Recovery” proposal is modeled on the so-called Brady bonds issued by Latin American countries in the late 1980s that allowed commercial banks to exchange their claims on developing countries into tradable instruments and get debt off their balance sheets.

The plan, developed by the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, the Heinrich Boell Foundation and the Center for Sustainable Finance at SOAS University of London, calls for the Group of 20 major economies to set up a new global facility to guarantee new bonds that could be swapped by private creditors for old debt with a significant haircut.

The coronavirus pandemic and the associated economic fallout have exacerbated high debt levels in many low- and middle-income countries, hampering their ability to respond to the health and economic crisis and climate-proof their economies.

The G20 response thus far has focused on the poorest countries, leaving out 22 of the 72 countries seen at high risk of debt distress. And private sector creditors have largely failed to join the G20 freeze in debt service payments and the broader common framework for debt treatments.