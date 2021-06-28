Gold stuck in a rut as virus fears counter Fed’s hawkish tilt

Article content

Gold drifted sideways on Monday as investors were caught between fears of a spike in the highly transmissible Delta strain of the coronavirus and expectations of an early interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Non-yielding gold, which is also seen as a safe investment during uncertain times, tends to fall out of favor among investors when interest rates rise.

Spot gold was steady at $1,779.70 per ounce by 13:31 p.m. EDT (1731 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,780.70.

There are growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is bringing back a slight bid into the gold market from a safe-haven perspective, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

“Although, no rallies continue to follow through because of the recent set of rhetoric in regards to the potential for reducing asset purchases (by the U.S. Fed).”

Gold suffered its biggest intraday drop in five months after the Fed signaled earlier than expected policy tightening on June 16.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record levels, limiting bullion’s gains.

“That takes some of the wind out of the sails of the gold market, and the reason why we saw gold fall below $1,800 level recently was based on that,” Meger added.