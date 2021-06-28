Gold inches lower on firm dollar, Fed hawkish stance

Article content

Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made bullion expensive for holders of other currencies while concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected also dented the metal’s appeal.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, though a rate hike by the Fed will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and dull its appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,775.42 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,776.40.

* The dollar index strengthened 0.1% against rivals.

* The Fed has made “substantial further progress” towards its inflation goal in order to begin tapering asset purchases, Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said on Monday.

* The supply chain imbalances and higher demand currently leading to higher inflation are transitory and the Fed has the tools to respond if inflation remains elevated for longer than anticipated, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Monday.

* European Central Bank policymakers on Monday started a public debate about ending emergency bond purchases launched at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, with faultlines already emerging between so-called hawks and doves.