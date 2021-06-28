Germany’s financial watchdog approves crypto custody license for Coinbase By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has issued a crypto custody business license for Coinbase’s Germany arm.

In a Monday announcement, Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, also known as BaFin, said it had issued Coinbase the first such license for a crypto exchange related to custodying digital assets in the country. The regulator said due to the lack of precedent, it would be forming an interdisciplinary, cross-divisional and cross-departmental team to handle any issues related to crypto custody.