Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.34% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.34%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.34%, while the index lost 0.56%, and the index gained 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 1.80% or 1.95 points to trade at 110.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Linde PLC (DE:) added 1.49% or 3.550 points to end at 241.650 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 1.29% or 0.390 points to 30.740 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.35% or 2.530 points to trade at 72.990 at the close. Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.47% or 1.920 points to end at 75.905 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 2.47% or 5.30 points to 209.30.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.52% to 19.700, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.47% to settle at 144.750 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 3.24% to close at 23.235.

The worst performers were Fraport AG (DE:) which was down 4.49% to 59.500 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 4.08% to settle at 32.22 and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was down 3.62% to 9.497 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.52% to 19.700, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.47% to settle at 144.750 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 3.24% to close at 23.235.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 4.08% to 32.22 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 1.90% to settle at 24.820 and 11 AG (DE:) which was down 0.62% to 25.820 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 401 to 286 and 65 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aixtron SE (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.24% or 0.730 to 23.235.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.60% to 17.85.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.12% or 2.20 to $1780.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.36% or 1.01 to hit $73.04 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.47% or 1.11 to trade at $74.27 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.00% to 1.1933, while EUR/GBP fell 0.14% to 0.8589.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 91.812.