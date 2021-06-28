Germany grants Coinbase license for crypto custody services

Article content

FRANKFURT — Germany’s financial market watchdog BaFin on Monday granted the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase permission to provide crypto custody services and proprietary trading, the first license it has issued for such business in Germany.

The license allows Coinbase Germany GmbH to conduct proprietary trading of crypto assets, BaFin added.

Coinbase, which went public earlier this year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Jan Harvey)