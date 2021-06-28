FX extends gains, eyes on Polish July rate meeting

Article content

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

edged marginally higher on Monday with the Polish zloty leading

the region, backed by last week’s bout of tightening in Hungary

and the Czech Republic following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Polish central bank has struck a more dovish tone but

some analysts see a potential pivot from it in July. Governor

Adam Glapinski said on Friday that exiting unconventional

monetary policy measures must be spread over time.

He said the bank’s asset purchase program will be wound up

before it raises rates. Monetary Policy Council member Eryk Lon

said in an article on Monday that quick tightening of Polish

monetary policy could hinder economic recovery.

Poland’s main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1%

since May 2020.

By 0910 GMT, the zloty had edged up 0.12% to trade

at 4.5085 to the euro, followed by the Romanian leu

and the Hungarian forint with a 0.1 advance. The Czech

crown was virtually unchanged at 25.4650.

“On the front end (of the rates curve), more and more is

being priced in and three more hikes in 2021 is starting to look

like the base scenario in the eyes of the market,” Komercni

Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note.

Central Europe has been facing stronger inflationary