FX extends gains, eyes on Polish July rate meeting

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

edged marginally higher on Monday with the Polish zloty leading

the region, backed by last week’s bout of tightening in Hungary

and the Czech Republic following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Polish central bank has struck a more dovish tone but

some analysts see a potential pivot from it in July. Governor

Adam Glapinski said on Friday that exiting unconventional

monetary policy measures must be spread over time.

He said the bank’s asset purchase program will be wound up

before it raises rates. Monetary Policy Council member Eryk Lon

said in an article on Monday that quick tightening of Polish

monetary policy could hinder economic recovery.

Poland’s main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1%

since May 2020.

By 0910 GMT, the zloty had edged up 0.12% to trade

at 4.5085 to the euro, followed by the Romanian leu

and the Hungarian forint with a 0.1 advance. The Czech

crown was virtually unchanged at 25.4650.

“On the front end (of the rates curve), more and more is

being priced in and three more hikes in 2021 is starting to look

like the base scenario in the eyes of the market,” Komercni

Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note.

Central Europe has been facing stronger inflationary

pressures than the euro zone, putting central banks on alert.

CEE SNAPSHOT AT

MARKETS 1110 CET

CURRENCI

ES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

Czech 25.4640 25.4850 +0.08% +3.00%

crown

Hungary 350.9500 351.0500 +0.03% +3.35%

forint

Polish 4.5090 4.5135 +0.10% +1.11%

zloty

Romanian 4.9265 4.9295 +0.06% -1.25%

leu

Croatian 7.4970 7.4973 +0.00% +0.67%

kuna

Serbian 117.5300 117.6050 +0.06% +0.03%

dinar

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

Prague 1161.84 1161.180 +0.06% +13.11

0 %

Budapest 48036.26 48461.47 -0.88% +14.08

%

Warsaw 2265.71 2282.46 -0.73% +14.20

%

Bucharest 11959.87 11875.16 +0.71% +21.97

%

Ljubljana 1136.23 1137.00 -0.07% +26.13

%

Zagreb 2004.56 2004.95 -0.02% +15.25

%

Belgrade <.belex15>

Sofia 555.80 556.03 -0.04% +24.19

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

2-year s

5-year s

10-year s

Poland

2-year s

5-year s

10-year s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech Rep

Hungary

Poland

Note: FRA are for ask prices

quotes

*************************************************

*************

(Reporting by radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in

Prague; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

