French court sentences BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik to 5 years By Cointelegraph

French court sentences BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik to 5 years
A court of appeals in Paris has upheld the five-year prison term in the case against BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik.
The court upheld a December 2020 verdict and prison sentence, finding that Vinnik/BTC-e had committed money laundering as part of an organized criminal group, and provided false information about the origin of the proceeds.
