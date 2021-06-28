French court sentences BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik to 5 years By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

A court of appeals in Paris has upheld the five-year prison term in the case against BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik.

The court upheld a December 2020 verdict and prison sentence, finding that Vinnik/BTC-e had committed money laundering as part of an organized criminal group, and provided false information about the origin of the proceeds.