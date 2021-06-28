Freida Pinto Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Cory Tran

“Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”
The Slumdog Millionaire actor took to Instagram to announce she and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting a baby together.
“Baby Tran, coming this Fall! ❤,” Pinto wrote in the caption alongside two photos of her and Tran cradling her baby bump.
Tran also shared identical photos on his Instagram page with the same caption.
Pinto and Tran have been engaged since November 2019. She revealed the happy news when she posted a photo of her and her soon-to-be hubby on Instagram.
“It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense,” she wrote at the time. “What wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.”
“You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life,” Pinto continued. “And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂.”
“All my love with all my heart♥. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!” she added.
It doesn’t take a genius to know that these two will be great parents!
