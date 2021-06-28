France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.98% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.98%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the lost 0.98%, while the index declined 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danone SA (PA:), which rose 2.19% or 1.27 points to trade at 59.14 at the close. Meanwhile, Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) added 0.98% or 2.00 points to end at 206.60 and Sanofi SA (PA:) was up 0.97% or 0.86 points to 89.11 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 4.88% or 3.84 points to trade at 74.89 at the close. Safran SA (PA:) declined 4.45% or 5.54 points to end at 118.94 and Airbus Group SE (PA:) was down 2.92% or 3.22 points to 107.10.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which rose 7.51% to 5.27, Ipsos (PA:) which was up 2.85% to settle at 36.15 and Neoen SA (PA:) which gained 2.46% to close at 37.50.

The worst performers were Vallourec (PA:) which was down 10.23% to 7.375 in late trade, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which lost 6.32% to settle at 20.44 and CGG SA (PA:) which was down 6.23% to 0.776 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 372 to 221 and 89 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 0.98% or 2.00 to 206.60. Shares in Ipsos (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.85% or 1.00 to 36.15.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.20% or 3.55 to $1781.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.36% or 1.01 to hit $73.04 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.46% or 1.10 to trade at $74.28 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1936, while EUR/GBP fell 0.12% to 0.8590.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 91.787.