Former England Cricketer to Join the Bitcoin World By CoinQuora

According to the former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, he is closer to joining the Bitcoin world.

Kevin Pietersen MBE is a South African cricket commentator. And also a former England international player. He is a batsman and occasional off-spin bowler. More so, he played in all three formats for England between 2005 and 2014, which held a brief tenure as captain.

Today, Kevin Pietersen tweeted about getting closer to Bitcoin. In addition, he also thanked Peter McCormac, who is a Bitcoin podcaster, for a great discussion.

Pietersen said,

“I’m getting closer & closer to joining the bitcoin world. Thanks to all of you who got me into Peter McCormack, we had a fantastic learning discussion!”

