Fitch affirms China ratings | Financial Post

Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed China’s ratings at “A+” with a stable outlook, saying the country’s economy has entered a mature stage in its COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

The rating agency forecast China’s gross domestic product growth at 8.4% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022, according to the report.

On Friday, S&P Global Ratings also affirmed the country’s ratings, saying China was likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)