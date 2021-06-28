Facebook, Google, Netflix, and Tesla By CoinQuora



FTX Tokenizes Stocks: Facebook, Google, Netflix, and Tesla



Users on FTX can soon buy tokenized stocks for US-based brands.

These brands include Facebook (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:), Netflix (NASDAQ:), Nvidia (NASDAQ:), and Tesla (NASDAQ:).

The DAAG is moving 55 security tokens to the Solana network.

Exciting news for traders as Hong Kong-based crypto exchange — FTX, announces its plan to allow trading in US-based tokenized stocks. Users on the platform will soon be able to invest in tokenized stocks of many big-name brands.

To name a few, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Nvidia, and Tesla will all join FTX’s roster as tokenized stocks. Earlier on, other exchanges made this move too. Specifically, Binance and Bittrex both allow trades in tokenized stocks.

Moreover, about 55 other free-floating security tokens, with an expected collateral of around $100 million, are out thanks to Swiss-based firm — Digital Assets AG (DAAG).

All of these tokens will soon be relocated from their private blockchain to the Solana network. This move will offer a more seamless and affordable option for all parties.

