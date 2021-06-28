Euro zone bond yields fell, France in focus after regional elections

Article content

LONDON — Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with news that France’s far right failed to win a single region in weekend elections bringing some relief to French bond investors.

Sunday’s vote in the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur had been seen as the far right Rassemblement National (RN) party’s best opportunity to secure its first ever regional power base, but other parties united to keep it out.

The results, while depriving RN leader Marine Le Pen of a chance to show her party is fit for power ahead of next year’s presidential election, also showed no wins for the party of French President Emmanuel Macron.

France’s 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 0.16% , with the gap over German Bund yields tightening a touch to 34 basis points (bps).

“I do see a small tightening of French bonds versus Germany this morning, nothing out of the ordinary,” said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

He said one reason could be that the results confirmed a poor showing for the far right hinted at in the first round, and that “decent results” for the center right Les Républicains suggested a three – rather than two – horse race at next April’s presidential election.

“This could mean two centrists making it to the run off, or this could mean a further splitting of centrist votes that would favor Le Pen,” Bouvet said.