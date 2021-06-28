Ethereum Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $2,065.83 by 04:16 (08:16 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.60% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $238.36B, or 17.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,962.89 to $2,065.83 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.36%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $20.66B or 27.41% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,707.2377 to $2,067.4312 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 52.68% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,139.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.47% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0009 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.20%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $655.81B or 46.87% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.56B or 4.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.