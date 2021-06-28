Ethereum, altcoins risk more downside than Bitcoin if BTC losses $30K, warns analyst By Cointelegraph

Altcoin traders and investors should look for cover if (BTC) undergoes major price declines.

So believes Filbfilb, an independent market analyst and co-founder of Decentrader trading suite. In a tweet published late Friday, the pseudonymous entity said a 30% crash in the Bitcoin market could prompt altcoins to drop twice as harder.

Bitcoin price vs. altcoin market cap. Source: TradingView, Filbfilb
Bitcoin YTD vs. altcoins YTD in 2021. Source: Messari
Bitcoin consolidation continues inside the $30K-40K area. Source: TradingView.com