Esri Enters Memorandum of Understanding with Ibn Zohr University

Strategic Collaboration Will Further Training and Use of GIS among Students, Professors, Researchers

REDLANDS, Calif. — Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ibn Zohr University in Agadir, Morocco. The agreement enables the university to use Esri solutions in the development of new technologies for monitoring desertification, climate change, sustainable development goal progress, oceanography, mining, architecture, and urbanization.

“The goal of this new collaboration is to foster a good quality of education, research, and development in GIS and remote sensing through the integration of the most recent innovations in the field, in order to train highly qualified executives at the university,” said Abdelaziz Bendou, president of Ibn Zohr University (IZU). “Students, researchers, and professors will all have access to training in the most advanced location intelligence technology, with applications in drones, AI , IoT, big data, and cloud computing.”

With 36 years of experience, Ibn Zohr University is now a national leader in training, research, and scientific innovation. Since opening, the university has been intended as a space for the expression of dialogue and open-mindedness with a framework of training and personal development. This agreement will bring IZU new GIS technologies, providing it with earth observation and spatial data to better fulfill its educational and training goals.