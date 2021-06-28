EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $3.8970 by 12:26 (16:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 26.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $3.7054B, or 0.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.6879 to $3.9425 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.62%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $839.4727M or 1.02% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.0446 to $4.0206 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 83.04% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,729.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.51% on the day.

was trading at $2,108.88 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 15.12%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $650.5018B or 46.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $245.1084B or 17.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.