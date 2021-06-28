Elon Musk tweets his support over proposed Dogecoin changes By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk tweets his support over proposed Dogecoin changes
Elon Musk, the at-times controversial SpaceX founder and stop-and-go crypto supporter, voiced his support late Sunday for a set of major updates to the Dogecoin (DOGE) blockchain. The changes would drastically redesign the cryptocurrency’s software architecture and alter its token economics.
The popular “joke crypto” appears to be gearing up to become a serious utility coin after a massive influx of capitalization earlier this year. It remains to be seen whether the updates Musk supports would be good or bad for the coin’s holders should they be adopted.
