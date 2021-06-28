Element Enters Marketing Agreement with Tetra Pak

Article content Market campaigns for Rejuvenate™ ready to drink organic plant protein beverage to begin June 2021 through the United States BURLINGTON, ONTARIO — Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Marketing Support Agreement with Tetra Pak Inc. whereby each company will make financial contributions to a marketing campaign in the United States beginning in June 2021. Tetra Pak Inc. currently operates in over 160 countries and reported sales of €10.8 billion in 2020 through the sale of over 183 billion Tetra Pak® packages. The global environmental non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) has included Tetra Pak® on its ‘A List’ for both tackling climate change and forest stewardship. Tetra Pak® packages are used to package Element’s Rejuvenate™ ready to drink organic plant protein beverage, which are currently in shelves across over 15,000 locations in the United States. Benefits of Tetra Pak® packages are: Tetra Pak® cartons are made from trees from responsibly managed forests

The lightweight paper-based materials and the Tetra Pak® cartons enable more efficient stacking and truckloads

Long-lasting, shelf-stable packaging helps minimize food waste

Tetra Pak® protects the natural taste and nutritional value of a food products without refrigeration (UHT Processing and Aseptic Packaging)

Plant-based cap, BPA/PET Free, designed with sustainability in mind

Article content “Element has been using Tetra Pak® for its Rejuvenate™ ready to drink organic plant protein beverage since inception as we know they provide packaging that consumers trust, that we can depend on for cutting edge sustainability technology and that results in a shelf stable product perfect for on the go consumption. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Tetra Pak® marketing the benefits of Rejuvenate™ to consumers in the United States, from muscle health to corporate responsibility,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer. About Element Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario. To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com. More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com Forward Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.