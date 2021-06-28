Dollar bides time below two-month highs before payrolls test

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar hovered below a

two-month high versus major counterparts on Tuesday, with

traders largely sidelined ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs

report, which could sway the timing of an exit from Federal

Reserve stimulus.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

a basket of six major currencies, was at 91.884 early in the

Asian session after retreating from as high as 92.408 on June

18, in the week the Federal Open Market Committee shocked

markets by predicting two interest rate hikes by end-2023.

The Fed commentary since then has put the focus on the data

to determine when a tapering of asset purchases and higher rates

are appropriate, with Chair Jerome Powell saying a weak ago that

policymakers won’t act on just the “fear” of inflation, and will

encourage a “broad and inclusive” job market recovery.

The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of

690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, and an

unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month,

according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Investors are also looking at U.S. consumer confidence data

on Tuesday as well as the Institute for Supply Management’s

manufacturing index on Thursday for clues as to where interest

rates are headed.

The dollar bought 110.620 yen, hanging below a

nearly 13-month high of 111.110 reached last week.

Both the dollar and yen benefited from some safe-haven

demand as the more contagious Delta strain of the novel

coronavirus spread in Asia and elsewhere, stoking fears of

further lockdowns.

The euro was at $1.19210, edging back toward the

2-1/2-month low of $1.8470 touched on June 18.

“The market had been positioned long of the single currency

on optimism regarding the vaccine catch-up trade in the region

(but) forecasts that the Delta variant of COVID could spread

through Europe (in) the summer months could now be undermining

confidence in this trade,” Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote

in a report, cutting a one-month euro forecast to $1.19 from

$1.20.

“Assuming the U.S. data remains broadly supportive, we

expect the USD to grind moderately higher vs. the EUR though the

course of the year.”

Elsewhere, sterling slipped back toward a two-month

low, waekening 0.1% to $1.38645.

The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for

risk appetite, was mostly unchanged at $0.75615 after falling

0.3% at the start of the week on concerns over renewed COVID-19

lockdowns across parts of the country.

The kiwi dollar was also steady $0.70430 ahead of a

speech by Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. The

currency dropped 0.4% on Monday, ending a five-day winning run

after rebounding from its lowest level since November.

“We expect the RBNZ to start tightening monetary policy more

than one year before the FOMC, which is a tailwind for the NZD,”

CBA analyst Kim Mundy wrote in a client note.

“The RBNZ is the most hawkish central bank under our

coverage.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0100 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1919 $1.1923 -0.03% -2.45% +1.1930 +1.1918

Dollar/Yen 110.5250 110.5500 +0.05% +7.08% +110.6300 +110.6000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9203 0.9200 +0.04% +4.03% +0.9204 +0.9196

Sterling/Dollar 1.3863 1.3880 -0.12% +1.47% +1.3882 +1.3860

Dollar/Canadian 1.2337 1.2342 -0.04% -3.11% +1.2343 +1.2333

Aussie/Dollar 0.7560 0.7565 -0.07% -1.72% +0.7570 +0.7558

NZ 0.7043 0.7042 +0.04% -1.90% +0.7051 +0.7038

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR