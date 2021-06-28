Dollar bides time below two-month highs before payrolls test

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar hovered below a
two-month high versus major counterparts on Tuesday, with
traders largely sidelined ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs
report, which could sway the timing of an exit from Federal
Reserve stimulus.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was at 91.884 early in the
Asian session after retreating from as high as 92.408 on June
18, in the week the Federal Open Market Committee shocked
markets by predicting two interest rate hikes by end-2023.
The Fed commentary since then has put the focus on the data
to determine when a tapering of asset purchases and higher rates
are appropriate, with Chair Jerome Powell saying a weak ago that
policymakers won’t act on just the “fear” of inflation, and will
encourage a “broad and inclusive” job market recovery.
The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of
690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, and an
unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Investors are also looking at U.S. consumer confidence data
on Tuesday as well as the Institute for Supply Management’s
manufacturing index on Thursday for clues as to where interest
rates are headed.
The dollar bought 110.620 yen, hanging below a
nearly 13-month high of 111.110 reached last week.
Both the dollar and yen benefited from some safe-haven
demand as the more contagious Delta strain of the novel
coronavirus spread in Asia and elsewhere, stoking fears of
further lockdowns.
The euro was at $1.19210, edging back toward the
2-1/2-month low of $1.8470 touched on June 18.
“The market had been positioned long of the single currency
on optimism regarding the vaccine catch-up trade in the region
(but) forecasts that the Delta variant of COVID could spread
through Europe (in) the summer months could now be undermining
confidence in this trade,” Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote
in a report, cutting a one-month euro forecast to $1.19 from
$1.20.
“Assuming the U.S. data remains broadly supportive, we
expect the USD to grind moderately higher vs. the EUR though the
course of the year.”
Elsewhere, sterling slipped back toward a two-month
low, waekening 0.1% to $1.38645.
The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for
risk appetite, was mostly unchanged at $0.75615 after falling
0.3% at the start of the week on concerns over renewed COVID-19
lockdowns across parts of the country.
The kiwi dollar was also steady $0.70430 ahead of a
speech by Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. The
currency dropped 0.4% on Monday, ending a five-day winning run
after rebounding from its lowest level since November.
“We expect the RBNZ to start tightening monetary policy more
than one year before the FOMC, which is a tailwind for the NZD,”
CBA analyst Kim Mundy wrote in a client note.
“The RBNZ is the most hawkish central bank under our
coverage.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0100 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1919 $1.1923 -0.03% -2.45% +1.1930 +1.1918
Dollar/Yen 110.5250 110.5500 +0.05% +7.08% +110.6300 +110.6000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9203 0.9200 +0.04% +4.03% +0.9204 +0.9196
Sterling/Dollar 1.3863 1.3880 -0.12% +1.47% +1.3882 +1.3860
Dollar/Canadian 1.2337 1.2342 -0.04% -3.11% +1.2343 +1.2333
Aussie/Dollar 0.7560 0.7565 -0.07% -1.72% +0.7570 +0.7558
NZ 0.7043 0.7042 +0.04% -1.90% +0.7051 +0.7038
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
