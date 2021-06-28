Dollar bides time below two-month highs before payrolls test

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar hovered below a

two-month high versus major counterparts on Tuesday, with

traders largely sidelined ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs

report, which could sway the timing of an exit from Federal

Reserve stimulus.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

a basket of six major currencies, was at 91.884 early in the

Asian session after retreating from as high as 92.408 on June

18, in the week the Federal Open Market Committee shocked

markets by predicting two interest rate hikes by end-2023.

The Fed commentary since then has put the focus on the data

to determine when a tapering of asset purchases and higher rates

are appropriate, with Chair Jerome Powell saying a weak ago that

policymakers won’t act on just the “fear” of inflation, and will

encourage a “broad and inclusive” job market recovery.

The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of

690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, and an

unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month,

according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Investors are also looking at U.S. consumer confidence data

on Tuesday as well as the Institute for Supply Management’s

manufacturing index on Thursday for clues as to where interest