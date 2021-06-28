Despite regulatory uncertainty, Indian crypto investment surges 19,900% in one year By Cointelegraph

Despite India’s uncertain regulatory climate regarding crypto assets, nationwide investments in digital assets have increased by roughly 19,900% over the past year.

According to data from blockchain analytics firm Chanalysis that was reported by Bloomberg on June 28, crypto investments increased during mid-2020 before going parabolic as the markets surged into new all-time highs towards the end of the fourth quarter.

Monthly value of fiat invested into crypto by Indians: Chainalysis