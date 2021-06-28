Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.70% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.70%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.70% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.63% or 6.1 points to trade at 237.6 at the close. Meanwhile, GN Store Nord (CSE:) added 1.94% or 10.6 points to end at 556.2 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 1.72% or 15.00 points to 885.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.91% or 16.6 points to trade at 853.4 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 1.64% or 300 points to end at 17950 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) was down 1.53% or 270 points to 17370.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 70 and 11 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 1.26% or 0.93 to $73.12 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 1.27% or 0.96 to hit $74.42 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.11% or 2.00 to trade at $1779.80 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.05% to 6.2332, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4365.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 91.832.