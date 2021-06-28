Demand for digital euro not yet clear, says BBVA exec By Cointelegraph

Demand for digital euro not yet clear, says BBVA exec
An executive at major Spanish bank Banco Bilbao (NYSE:) Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA (MC:)) has raised concerns about the digital euro and questioned what customer demand it would meet.
Pablo Urbiola of BBVA’s digital regulation team has called on European financial authorities to carefully explore the possible issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
