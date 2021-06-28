DataSpark Signs Landmark Deal With Global Communications Leader Ooredoo for Advanced Data-Driven Smart Network Planning (SNP) Solution

Article content DataSpark’s telco network planning product set to transform business and network efficiencies with next-generation analytics and cutting-edge data science methodologies SINGAPORE — DataSpark has signed a multi-year strategic deal with communications giant, Ooredoo Group, to automate and standardise their group-wide network planning processes, optimise capital expenditure spending and deliver superior customer experience. The agreement will see DataSpark introduce its state-of-the-art Smart Network Planning (SNP) product to help establish an advanced analytics platform and capability in network planning across all 10 Ooredoo Group operating companies around the world. The SNP solution (also referred to as CAPEX Optimizer in some regions) will deliver cost and operational efficiencies for Ooredoo Group’s network expansion investments while ensuring that fast-evolving customer needs are always kept at the centre of decision making. The product utilises advanced machine learning methodologies to forecast and anticipate network capacity and throughput ahead of time, enabling Ooredoo to direct its capital expenditure in a way that creates the most value for the end customer.

Article content DataSpark Chief Operating Officer, Shaowei Ying, said the partnership is a testament to DataSpark’s ability to provide performance-driven analytics solutions for global telco providers. “The SNP solution empowers Ooredoo’s operating companies to have an automated, data-driven and customer-centric approach to their radio network capacity planning. It leverages best-in-class technologies that DataSpark developed over the last decade to process data at scale and extract granular insights for decision optimisation,” said Mr Ying. “We welcome this landmark partnership with Ooredoo Group which represents a significant milestone. DataSpark, as part of NCS NEXT, will continue expanding telco-centric analytic solutions and collaborate with telecommunication clients globally.” The SNP’s application for telcos is founded on several key factors including automated and cost-efficient network planning through customer experience, services and network metrics, and layered analytics to inform accurate network investment decisions. Ooredoo Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, Nigel Thomas Byrne, said the company’s venture with DataSpark would help ensure visibility and standardisation into network planning activities across the Ooredoo Group. This will also help in sharing network planning best practices across the group and further strengthen the culture of data-driven decision making. “The insights and recommendations delivered through DataSpark’s SNP solution will provide cost-optimisation and allow us to innovate with our networks, ultimately enhancing the customer experience,” said Mr Byrne. “Our mission to deliver superior service is predicated on high-performance network planning and capacity management, and SNP’s advanced analytics will help us make informed decisions to deliver on this goal.” DataSpark’s mobility data products are designed to optimise telco network solutions for revenue growth and improve customer satisfaction. DataSpark empowers organisations with mobility intelligence to help maximise the value of their networks and save on capital investment spending. Existing telecommunication clients include Singtel, Optus, Advanced Info Service and Globe Telecom. About DataSpark: DataSpark are leaders in processing large geospatial temporal mobility data to deliver intelligence on people and places using the highest data privacy standards. Understanding how people move, where they go and what they do enables organisations to make more informed decisions from planning capital expenditure to creating better customer experiences. DataSpark (known as DSpark in Australia) is part of the NCS Group with offices across Australia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia. For more information, visit dsanalytics.com.