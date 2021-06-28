Crypto Investment Surges 19,900% Despite India’s Stiff Regulations By CoinQuora



Crypto Investment Surges 19,900% Despite India’s Stiff Regulations



Worldwide crypto investment has increased to over 19,900% over the years.

The crypto investment surge came despite Indians unfriendly crypto regulations climate.

Indian citizens aged between 18 to 35 are now flocking to crypto.

According to a Chainalysis report, the world’s total crypto investment status has increased drastically to about 19,900% over the past years. Nonetheless, the 19,900% drastic surge happened regardless of India’s unfriendly crypto regulation climate.

Also, citing from the Chanalysis report, digital assets investments increased overwhelmingly in mid-2020. Right after this, the entire crypto market saw a parabolic surge and streamed into a new all-time high at that time.

However, based on the report, India’s investment portfolio has pushed from $200 million to $40 billion roughly in recent years. Not limited to this alone, Chainalysis has also stressed that almost 15 million Indians are now into cryptocurrency.

In addition, commenting about how the Indian citizens are now flocking t…

