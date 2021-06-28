Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny

Article content

LONDON — A growing number of crypto asset firms are abandoning attempts to register with Britain’s financial regulator as global scrutiny of the rapidly-growing sector intensifies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) banned Binance, one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, on Friday from conducting any regulated activity in Britain as regulators across the world bolster oversight of the crypto sector.

Data on registrations shows the number which have been ditched has jumped by a quarter in less than a month, an FCA spokesperson said on Monday, adding that Binance withdrew its application in mid-May, without giving further details.

Crypto-related firms have since January had to register with the FCA, which oversees compliance with laws designed to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, before doing business.

Just six firms have registered, with dozens more still being assessed but not yet deemed “fit and proper.” Around 64 have withdrawn their applications, the spokesperson said, up from 51 in early June.

A Binance spokesperson declined to comment, but said it worked closely with regulators and law enforcement “to further the security and sustainability in the industry while providing the best services and protection to our users.”