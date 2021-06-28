Crypto.com Partners with Circle for Global USD Transactions By CoinQuora



Crypto.com Partners with Circle for Global USD Transactions



Crypto.com announced its partnership with Circle, a global fintech firm.

Users of Crypto.com can now transfer USD from their bank accounts.

Also, users can receive USD Coin at a 1:1 ratio in the Crypto.com App and Exchange.

Today, Crypto.com announced its partnership with Circle, a global fintech company, to introduce USD deposits and withdrawals globally. More specifically, this will be offered to more than 30 countries around the world.

With that said, users of Crypto.com can now transfer USD from their bank accounts. In addition, users can receive USD Coin (USDC) at a 1:1 ratio in the Crypto.com App and Exchange.

Of note, Circle helps businesses and developers harness the power of digital dollar stablecoins for payments and internet commerce worldwide. Circle is also the principal developer of USD Coin (USDC)….

