Colombia Defies Regional Trend, Holds Key Rate at Record Low

Colombia held interest rates at a record low on Monday in the expectation that the biggest inflation spike in two decades will be temporary.

The central bank kept its key rate at 1.75% in a unanimous decision, governor Leonardo Villar told reporters after the bank’s June board meeting. The decision, which was in line with expectations, came as other Latin American economies tighten monetary policy or signal they’re about to do so.

Annual inflation accelerated at its fastest pace since 1998 last month as highway blockades by anti-government protesters disrupted supply. The unrest was initially triggered in April by an attempt to raise taxes, but morphed into a series of protests against unemployment, poverty, corruption and other grievances.

In explaining the bank’s decision, Villar said that inflation expectations remain anchored, while the jump in prices looks temporary. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was in line with expectations, he said.

Colombia’s circumstances are different from those in emerging markets such as Brazil and Russia which are raising rates, and where inflation is above target, Villar said.