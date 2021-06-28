Citi Announces 2021 Stress Capital Buffer Requirement

Article content

NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve Board communicated that Citi’s 2021 Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) requirement will increase from the currently effective requirement of 2.5% to 3.0% for the four quarter window of 4Q 2021 – 3Q 2022. Incorporating this SCB, and a GSIB surcharge of 3.0%, results in a minimum regulatory requirement of 10.5% under the Standardized Approach, effective October 1, 2021. Citi’s minimum regulatory requirement under the Advanced Approaches (using the fixed 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer) will remain unchanged at 10.0%. As of the first quarter of 2021, Citi’s Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 11.8% under both the Standardized and Advanced Approaches.

Based on Citigroup’s updated regulatory capital requirements, Citi continues to believe that a targeted Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of approximately 11.5% represents the amount necessary to prudently operate and invest in Citi’s franchise.

Jane Fraser, Citi CEO, said: “The latest CCAR results further demonstrate Citi’s resiliency, as well as the strength of our capital position to withstand a variety of changing risks and circumstances. Throughout this crisis we have served as a source of strength for our customers, clients and communities and have embraced the opportunity to help lead the economic relief and recovery efforts. Our targeted Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio already contemplates periodic volatility in regulatory capital requirements under the SCB framework. We look forward to continuing with our planned capital actions, including common dividends of at least $0.51 per share, and to continuing share repurchases, which are particularly attractive when our stock price is below tangible book value per share. Citi remains committed to continuing to invest in our franchise as part of the firm’s broader strategy refresh as well as continuing to return any excess capital to shareholders given the flexibility provided by the SCB framework.”