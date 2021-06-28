China’s yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor

expectations that inflation in the world’s largest economy could

push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.

Investors remained worried after data last week showed the

so-called core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite gauge of

inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since

April 1992.

But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for

the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China’s

Communist Party on Thursday.

“The dollar index isn’t going to be too weak while the Fed

discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also

relatively stable ahead of the big day … Later we’ll need to

keep an eye on non-farm payrolls,” said a trader at a foreign

bank.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors

further insight into the state of that country’s economic

recovery, is due for release Friday.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per

dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency

strengthened on Friday.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday’s

late session close.

The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from

a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to

91.845 from the previous close of 91.767.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said

that the PBOC was being “supportive” ahead of the Communist

Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash

injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable.

On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through

its regular open market operations for the second consecutive

trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted

streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday.

Friday’s injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate

of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo

to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the

rate edged up to 1.5566%.

But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are

uncertain, and questions over China’s growth momentum could

weigh on the yuan.

“Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China

growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery

in consumption,” he said, adding that export growth will also

face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia

normalize.

The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26%

Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11%

Divergence from 0.07%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.02%

Spot change since 2005 28.07%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06%

*

Offshore 6.6314 -2.62%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong

Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

