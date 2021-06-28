China’s yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on
Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor
expectations that inflation in the world’s largest economy could
push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.
Investors remained worried after data last week showed the
so-called core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite gauge of
inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since
April 1992.
But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for
the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China’s
Communist Party on Thursday.
“The dollar index isn’t going to be too weak while the Fed
discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also
relatively stable ahead of the big day … Later we’ll need to
keep an eye on non-farm payrolls,” said a trader at a foreign
bank.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors
further insight into the state of that country’s economic
recovery, is due for release Friday.
Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per
dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency
strengthened on Friday.
Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday’s
late session close.
The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from
a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to
91.845 from the previous close of 91.767.
Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said
that the PBOC was being “supportive” ahead of the Communist
Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash
injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable.
On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through
its regular open market operations for the second consecutive
trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted
streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday.
Friday’s injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate
of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo
to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the
rate edged up to 1.5566%.
But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are
uncertain, and questions over China’s growth momentum could
weigh on the yuan.
“Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China
growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery
in consumption,” he said, adding that export growth will also
face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia
normalize.
The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26%
Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11%
Divergence from 0.07%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.02%
Spot change since 2005 28.07%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06%
*
Offshore 6.6314 -2.62%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong
Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
