China’s yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor

expectations that inflation in the world’s largest economy could

push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.

Investors remained worried after data last week showed the

so-called core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite gauge of

inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since

April 1992.

But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for

the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China’s

Communist Party on Thursday.

“The dollar index isn’t going to be too weak while the Fed

discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also

relatively stable ahead of the big day … Later we’ll need to

keep an eye on non-farm payrolls,” said a trader at a foreign

bank.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors

further insight into the state of that country’s economic

recovery, is due for release Friday.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per

dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency

strengthened on Friday.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday’s