China’s Carbon Market Set to Miss Target for Start of Trading

(Bloomberg) — China’s long-awaited national carbon market is set to miss the government’s target to have trading underway by the end of June.

It’s unclear when the system will begin operating, a spokesperson with the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, which will host trading, said Monday. Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu had said in February that he wanted the first trades to commence by the end of June.

Trading won’t now happen until after July 1 because of a lack of organization, according to a person familiar with its development. It’s unclear how long the start will be delayed, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment, which oversees the carbon market, didn’t respond to a faxed request for comment. “We progress our work on the arrangements of the higher authorities and departments,” the Shanghai exchange spokesperson said.

It’s a fresh set-back for what will be the world’s largest carbon market, in terms of greenhouse gas emissions covered. China’s government had previously set itself a deadline to launch by the end of 2020 until plans were disrupted by the pandemic.