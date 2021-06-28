China central bank says will make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, the central bank said on Monday, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable.

The People’s Bank of China will step up international economic policy coordination and fend off external shocks to consolidate the current economic recovery, it said in a statement, after the conclusion of its quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee.

It will push for a further decline in real lending interest rates while keeping the yuan exchange rate more flexible, it reiterated.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR