Charles Taylor Appoints John Pickersgill as Group Chief Commercial Officer

Rob Brown, Charles Taylor Group Chief Executive Officer, noted, “I am delighted that John will be joining our team as Chief Commercial Officer. At Charles Taylor, we build long-term client relationships spanning multiple solutions, each creating mutual value; and we delight our clients with the quality and responsiveness of our people and delivery. John’s appointment will enhance the client dialogue and build the industry-leading commercial capabilities required to do more for our clients.”

LONDON — Charles Taylor, the leading provider of services and technology solutions to the global insurance market, has announced the appointment of John Pickersgill as Group Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 28. John joins Charles Taylor from AXA XL where he served as Head of Global Client Management, and previously as Chief Commercial Officer for AXA Corporate Solutions. In his new role at Charles Taylor and as a member of its Executive Committee, John will be responsible for leading the firm’s commercial activity globally, including client engagement, business development and marketing.

Article content

John Pickersgill said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Charles Taylor and look forward to working with the team, driving the group’s growth and commercial capabilities. Charles Taylor has a deserved reputation for exceeding client expectations, from which we will further develop our client relationships with the support of a unified global commercial function.”

About John Pickersgill

Pickersgill is an insurance industry veteran, with over 25 years of experience in senior and international roles, previously leading global sales/distribution and marketing functions; commercial underwriting, claims and client service teams.

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor provides insurance services, claims solutions and technology platforms to all parties across the global insurance market. Its technical expertise, technological tools and breadth of solutions enable its clients to outperform, by addressing complexities and challenges across every stage and aspect of the insurance lifecycle and operating model.

Charles Taylor employs approximately 3,100 staff in more than 120 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. It has earned the trust of a diversified, blue-chip international customer base that includes national and international insurance companies, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd’s syndicates and reinsurers, along with brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005119/en/

Contacts

Philippa Ushio

Ph: 858-373-7052

Email: pushio@prosek.com

#distro