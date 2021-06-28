Celebrities Doing Modern Things In Period Pieces

So many cellphones in the Regency Era.

Earlier this week, this very iconic human shared these pics of celebrities doing modern things on the set of their period pieces.


As a lover of period pieces — I can go ON about Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice if you let me — I love seeing celeb’s BTS moments from these shows and movies. But I ESPECIALLY love seeing their BTS moments while doing modern things.

So, here’s a curated collection of celebs doing modern things in not-so-modern clothes:

1.

Timothée Chalamet and the cast eating Wendy’s French fries on the set of Little Women:

2.

Elle Fanning eating a Cadbury chocolate bar on the set of The Great:

3.

Phoebe Dynevor hiding from the sun under an modern umbrella on the set of Bridgerton:

4.

Adelaide Kane getting carted around on a golf cart on the set of Reign:

5.

Charlotte Hope taking a selfie on the set of The Spanish Princess:

6.

Nicola Coughlan texting on her iPhone on the set of Bridgerton:

7.

Luke Newton and the cast using fans to cool down on the set of Bridgerton:

8.

Millie Bobby Brown using her Macbook on the set of Enola Holmes:

9.

Caitríona Balfe drinking a cup of tea on the set of Outlander:

10.

Laura Donnelly smoking her juul on the set of The Nevers:

11.

Saoirse Ronan and the cast enjoying craft services on the set of Little Women:

12.

Ayo Edebiri and the cast enjoying some Starbucks on the set of Dickinson:

13.

Amanda Seyfried with a water bottle and cellphone on the set of Mank:

14.

Jenna Coleman taking a mirror selfie on the set of Victoria:

15.

Jurnee Smollett pumping on the set of Lovecraft Country:

16.

Holli Dempsey enjoying some carrot sticks on the set of Harlots:

17.

Laura Main getting a hairspray touch up on the set of Call the Midwife:

18.

Last, Kirsten Dunst and Jason Schwartzman listening to music on a Macbook on the set of Marie Antoinette:

