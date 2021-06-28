Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest teams up with 21Shares to file for Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest teams up with 21Shares to file for Bitcoin ETF

Ark Investment Management has become the latest firm to file for a exchange-traded fund (ETF).

According to a June 28 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) submitted in partnership with European exchange-traded product issuer, 21Shares, the ETF would be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s (CBOE) BZX Exchange and trade under the ticker ARKB.