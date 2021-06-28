Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest teams up with 21Shares to file for Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest teams up with 21Shares to file for Bitcoin ETF
Ark Investment Management has become the latest firm to file for a exchange-traded fund (ETF).
According to a June 28 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) submitted in partnership with European exchange-traded product issuer, 21Shares, the ETF would be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s (CBOE) BZX Exchange and trade under the ticker ARKB.
