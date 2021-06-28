Canadian dollar hits 6-day low as investors eye U.S. jobs data

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices fell and

investors turned attention to economic data later in the week

that could guide expectations for the Federal Reserve’s interest

rate outlook.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2333 to the

greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest

intraday level since last Tuesday at 1.2347.

Canadian GDP data for April is due on Tuesday and the U.S.

employment report is due on Friday.

The U.S. data could “unveil important clues as to how much

more aggressive the Fed might be in adjusting its stance,” said

Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business

Solutions.

The Canadian dollar has pulled back from a six-year high

near 1.2000 per U.S. dollar earlier this month, pressured by the

Fed’s surprise move to project interest rate hikes starting in

2023 rather than 2024.

Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian

dollar for a third week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures

Trading Commission showed on Friday.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled

1.5% lower at $72.01 a barrel as a spike in COVID-19 cases in

Asia and Europe put a brake on the rally before this week’s

OPEC+ meeting.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

eased 4.8 basis points to 1.411%. Earlier this

month, it touched its lowest since March at 1.364%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and

Richard Chang)