Canadian dollar hits 6-day low as investors eye U.S. jobs data

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices fell and
investors turned attention to economic data later in the week
that could guide expectations for the Federal Reserve’s interest
rate outlook.
The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2333 to the
greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest
intraday level since last Tuesday at 1.2347.
Canadian GDP data for April is due on Tuesday and the U.S.
employment report is due on Friday.
The U.S. data could “unveil important clues as to how much
more aggressive the Fed might be in adjusting its stance,” said
Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business
Solutions.
The Canadian dollar has pulled back from a six-year high
near 1.2000 per U.S. dollar earlier this month, pressured by the
Fed’s surprise move to project interest rate hikes starting in
2023 rather than 2024.
Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar for a third week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled
1.5% lower at $72.01 a barrel as a spike in COVID-19 cases in
Asia and Europe put a brake on the rally before this week’s
OPEC+ meeting.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
eased 4.8 basis points to 1.411%. Earlier this
month, it touched its lowest since March at 1.364%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Richard Chang)