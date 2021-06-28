Canadian dollar gives back some of last week’s rally as oil dips

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors weighed

rising coronavirus cases in Australia and Asia, with the

currency giving back some of last week’s advance.

Global shares and oil, one of Canada’s major

exports, edged lower as Sydney plunged into a lockdown after a

cluster of cases involving the highly contagious Delta strain

ballooned.

U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.5% to $73.71 a barrel,

while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at

1.2334 to the greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents. The currency

traded in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340.

Last week, the loonie advanced 1.4% as investors grew less

worried about the recent hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve.

Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the

Canadian dollar for a third week, data from the U.S. Commodity

Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 22, net

long positions had fallen to 43,225 contracts from 44,254 in the

prior week.

Canada’s GDP report for April is due on Tuesday which could

offer clues on the strength of the economy. Investors are also

awaiting U.S. payrolls data and an OPEC+ meeting later in the

week.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

eased 2.8 basis points to 1.431%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)