Canadian dollar gives back some of last week’s rally as oil dips

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors weighed
rising coronavirus cases in Australia and Asia, with the
currency giving back some of last week’s advance.
Global shares and oil, one of Canada’s major
exports, edged lower as Sydney plunged into a lockdown after a
cluster of cases involving the highly contagious Delta strain
ballooned.
U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.5% to $73.71 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at
1.2334 to the greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents. The currency
traded in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340.
Last week, the loonie advanced 1.4% as investors grew less
worried about the recent hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve.
Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the
Canadian dollar for a third week, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 22, net
long positions had fallen to 43,225 contracts from 44,254 in the
prior week.
Canada’s GDP report for April is due on Tuesday which could
offer clues on the strength of the economy. Investors are also
awaiting U.S. payrolls data and an OPEC+ meeting later in the
week.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
eased 2.8 basis points to 1.431%.
