BTC Is a Form of Money, Let It Compete With Dollar By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. Ron Paul: BTC Is a Form of Money, Let It Compete With Dollar
  • Former US congressman said BTC is a form of money.
  • Gary Gensler has published new regulations.
  • Paul noted that governments will always try to do away with alternative forms of money.

Former US Congressman Ron Paul has said (BTC) is a form of money. Besides, there should be legislative changes allowing the digital currency to compete with the Dollar.

Moreover, as Bitcoin has faced regulatory pressure in Turkey and China, investors are concerned about placing more investment restrictions on cryptocurrency in the United States. Particularly now that the new chair of SEC, Gary Gensler, has published that new regulations will be on their way.

“Right now, if you buy and sell gold, you need to pay a tax; they can do that. If you earn a profit with Bitcoin, you read stories about people paying tax. If you bought one Dollar a year ago, and it’s gone down 10%, you can’t take a loss becau…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR