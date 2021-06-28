BTC Is a Form of Money, Let It Compete With Dollar By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Ron Paul: BTC Is a Form of Money, Let It Compete With Dollar
- Former US congressman said BTC is a form of money.
- Gary Gensler has published new regulations.
- Paul noted that governments will always try to do away with alternative forms of money.
Former US Congressman Ron Paul has said (BTC) is a form of money. Besides, there should be legislative changes allowing the digital currency to compete with the Dollar.
Moreover, as Bitcoin has faced regulatory pressure in Turkey and China, investors are concerned about placing more investment restrictions on cryptocurrency in the United States. Particularly now that the new chair of SEC, Gary Gensler, has published that new regulations will be on their way.
“Right now, if you buy and sell gold, you need to pay a tax; they can do that. If you earn a profit with Bitcoin, you read stories about people paying tax. If you bought one Dollar a year ago, and it’s gone down 10%, you can’t take a loss becau…
