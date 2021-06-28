BTC, ADA, SOL, MATIC, KLAY By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ADA, SOL, MATIC, KLAY

The U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index increased 0.5% in May, below market estimates of 0.6%. However, when compared year-over-year, the PCE index surged to 3.4% recording its largest gain since 1991.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve expects inflation to be transitory, analysts at BofA differ in their estimation. The bank anticipates U.S. inflation to remain high, in the 2% to 4% range, for the next two to four years and believes the Fed will hike rates in the next six months, barring a financial market crash.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360