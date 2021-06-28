Bitcoin short-term setup is challenging, JPMorgan strategists warn By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Bitcoin short-term setup is challenging, JPMorgan strategists warn

Bitcoin’s (BTC) weekend dance between $30,000 and $34,000 seems to strengthen the short-term uncertainty narrative, as JPMorgan strategists believe the cryptocurrency market is not yet healthy.

A Friday note from the JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) team suggested that the near-term setup for still looks challenging. Based on the on-chain data, JPMorgan strategists said that “there is likely still an overhang of underwater positions which need to be cleared through the market.”