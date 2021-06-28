Bitcoin short-term setup is challenging, JPMorgan strategists warn By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin short-term setup is challenging, JPMorgan strategists warn
Bitcoin’s (BTC) weekend dance between $30,000 and $34,000 seems to strengthen the short-term uncertainty narrative, as JPMorgan strategists believe the cryptocurrency market is not yet healthy.
A Friday note from the JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) team suggested that the near-term setup for still looks challenging. Based on the on-chain data, JPMorgan strategists said that “there is likely still an overhang of underwater positions which need to be cleared through the market.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.