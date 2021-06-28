Bitcoin Price Will Grow 15x to Rival Gold, Says Lark Davis By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Price Will Grow 15x to Rival Gold, Says Lark Davis
- Lark Davis says BTC price will grow 15x to rival gold.
- The prediction was a response to a tweet by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego
- Also, Pliego called fiat fraud adding that his bank will soon accept bitcoin.
will grow over 15 times to rival gold, according to popular crypto analyst Lark Davis. Notably, Davis said this in response to a tweet by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego.
Bitcoin is the new gold, the gold for internet era. One of the world’s richest men Ricardo Salinas Pliego agrees https://t.co/3DBHuwxCYr
— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) June 28, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
