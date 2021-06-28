Bitcoin Price Will Grow 15x to Rival Gold, Says Lark Davis By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

  • Lark Davis says BTC price will grow 15x to rival gold.
  • The prediction was a response to a tweet by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego
  • Also, Pliego called fiat fraud adding that his bank will soon accept bitcoin.

will grow over 15 times to rival gold, according to popular crypto analyst Lark Davis. Notably, Davis said this in response to a tweet by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

