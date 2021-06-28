BioConnect Brings Adaptive Authentication and Wellness Declaration to HID Mobile Access

Article content

TORONTO — BioConnect is thrilled to announce a collaboration with HID Global to bring scalable, adaptable authentication to its HID Mobile Access solution alongside a mobile survey option for wellness declaration for employee health status and activity logging.

BioConnect expands the options for HID Mobile Access users with enterprise issued biometrics or multi-factor authentication right from their mobile device with the BioConnect Mobile Authenticator to meet new and more stringent compliance requirements. With BioConnect, HID Mobile Access users can access high-risk spaces, such as data centers, data cages and nuclear facilities.

The BioConnect Mobile App with the HID Mobile Access delivers exact identity assurance with an indisputable and easily available audit trail. System administrators choose how they would like their users to authenticate at each entry point; including two factor authentication with IT trusted authenticators or, for more complex security requirements, with biometrics. BioConnect gives HID Mobile Access users the power to choose their biometrics – or, for high-security transactions, the enterprise can make the decision with selective modality authentication.