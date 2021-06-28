Billionaire vows to spearhead Mexico’s first Bitcoin-friendly bank By Cointelegraph

The third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has doubled down on his support for , revealing plans to open the first BTC accepting bank in the country.

On June 27, the Mexican billionaire tweeted his support for the widespread adoption of BTC, noting that his bank is “working” to become the first in Mexico to accept the world’s leading digital asset.