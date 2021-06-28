Billionaire Ricardo Salinas HODLs 10% of Portfolio in BTC By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Billionaire Ricardo Salinas HODLs 10% of Portfolio in BTC
- Billionaire Ricardo Salinas unveiled he holds 10% of his liquid portfolio in .
- Salinas even said that every investor has to add Bitcoin to their portfolios.
- Famous crypto fans Michael Saylor and Anthony Pompliano commented.
Mexico’s third richest person Ricardo Salinas shared that he has invested more than 10% of his liquid portfolio in the flagship crypto Bitcoin. Salinas revealed this via a Twitter video.
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas now hodls 10% of his portfolio in #bitcoin by the way.
pic.twitter.com/CrD7LFLWlC
— Documenting Bitcoin (@DocumentingBTC) June 28, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
