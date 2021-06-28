Billionaire Ricardo Salinas HODLs 10% of Portfolio in BTC By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • Billionaire Ricardo Salinas unveiled he holds 10% of his liquid portfolio in .
  • Salinas even said that every investor has to add Bitcoin to their portfolios.
  • Famous crypto fans Michael Saylor and Anthony Pompliano commented.

Mexico’s third richest person Ricardo Salinas shared that he has invested more than 10% of his liquid portfolio in the flagship crypto Bitcoin. Salinas revealed this via a Twitter video.

