Autopsy shows John McAfee committed suicide in Spanish prison cell, El Pais says By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: John McAfee, co-founder of McAfee Crypto Team and CEO of Luxcore and founder of McAfee Antivirus, speaks at the Malta Blockchain Summit in St Julian’s, Malta November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi



MADRID (Reuters) – The official autopsy on the body of John McAfee showed he committed suicide in the Spanish prison cell where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S., El Pais newspaper said on Monday, citing unidentified sources close to the proceedings.

Sofware mogul McAfee was found hanged in his cell on Wednesday by prison wardens in what appeared to be a suicide, his lawyer said last week.

His lawyer Javier Villalba said on Friday that McAfee’s widow Janice had asked him to request a second, independent autopsy once the results of the first were released.