Australia’s Perth city locks down in stepped up fight against Delta virus variant

SYDNEY — The Australian city of Perth began a snap four-day COVID-19 lockdown on midnight Tuesday, joining Sydney and Darwin as authorities struggle to contain fresh outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.

Residents of Perth, Western Australia’s capital, and the neighboring Peel region must stay home except for urgent reasons after officials detected a third case, linked to the outbreak in Sydney – the nation’s largest state.

Concerns the Delta strain could touch off significant outbreaks have forced lockdowns in three state capitals, while most other cities have imposed some form of restrictions with more than 20 million Australians, or about 80% of the population affected.

Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia’s 25 million population, is under a two-week lockdown until July 9 while the lockdown in the northern city of Darwin was extended for another 72 hours until Friday. Tough restrictions, including mandatory masks and fewer gatherings, are in place elsewhere.

Authorities late on Monday said people under 60 years would now be able to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if approved by their doctor, who will be covered by a no-fault indemnity scheme, to ramp up a sluggish immunization drive.