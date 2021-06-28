Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.01% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.01%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.56% or 0.80 points to trade at 13.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Woolworths Ltd (ASX:) added 2.91% or 1.070 points to end at 37.850 and AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) was up 2.24% or 0.36 points to 16.42 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.52% or 9.70 points to trade at 119.30 at the close. Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 7.39% or 0.105 points to end at 1.315 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was down 7.05% or 0.58 points to 7.65.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 882 to 514 and 405 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 7.17% to 12.046.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.34% or 6.05 to $1783.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $74.02 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.21% or 0.16 to trade at $75.22 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.09% to 0.7593, while AUD/JPY rose 0.02% to 84.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 91.718.