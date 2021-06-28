Ariana Grande And Her Husband Kiss In Sweet B-Day Video

“deeply thankful for so much love.”
Ariana Grande turned 28 over the weekend, and it looks like she and Dalton Gomez enjoyed a very sweet, low-key celebration in honor of her birthday.
Ariana and Dalton, who started dating during the early months of 2020 and wed in a small, private ceremony this past May, haven’t documented much of their relationship on social media. So, seeing the couple share a quick kiss on Instagram yesterday was a really adorable treat.
A video posted to Ariana’s Instagram Story caught the star and her husband in the midst of a cheerful, affectionate moment.
The newlyweds’ brief smooch, which came at the end of the clip, was wholesome on its own. And their festive birthday attire — Ariana wore a cheetah-print hat and crown while Dalton flashed a slinky toward the camera — made the occasion even cuter.
“A bday baby,” Ariana wrote in a caption posted with the video. “Deeply thankful for so much love.”
Fans were also treated to actual baby picture of the Positions singer to mark her big day. “Hbd tiny, I am taking care of you !” she captioned the post.
